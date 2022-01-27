Sewage Leaking Onto Steps Leading To Popular Dive Site Of Xatt L-Aħmar In Gozo

A concerned Gozitan diver flagged the issue with Lovin Malta after he encountered what appears to be sewage leaking down towards the sea and a strong foul smell in the air.

The site has its own road, but raw sewage has reportedly been leaking onto the steps that lead one to the dive site.

Sewage appears to be leaking onto the steps leading down to a popular scuba diving spot in Gozo Ras il-Hobż.

“There has always been some leakage from a pipe that is supposed to be capped off, and the smell of sewage can be smelt in the air,” he lamented.

“This is also close to salt pans in the area which are still active, and the site is also often used to allow horses to swim,” he explained.

The diver expressed his concern about possible health problems that could arise from such an issue, especially given that it is a frequented site by both people and animals.

Another diver also noted that the wall of the reef used to be grey with sewage, and while it had gotten much cleaner at one stage, it has now been turning grey once again.

Lovin Malta also reached out to the Water Services Corporation for a comment on the matter and to report the issue so a solution can be reached.

“Earlier today we were informed of a sewage discharge in the mentioned area. Our deep sewers team was dispatched onsite and cleaned the blockage at the entrance of the tunnel, which caused the said discharge,” a representative for the WSC told Lovin Malta.

“The issue has been resolved however further cleaning of the tunnel in question and surrounding areas will continue in the coming days,” he confirmed.

