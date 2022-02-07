Watch: Piling Rig Collapses Onto Empty Parked Car In Gozo
A video has emerged which was captured just a few moments after a piling rig collapsed onto an empty parked car in Gozo.
The incident occurred in the capital city of Gozo, Victoria, on Friday 4th.
While the incident could have easily been a tragic one, no one was injured as the car was and no one was walking in the street at the time.
This is yet another instance that points towards the poor health and safety standards at some construction sites in Malta, which definitely need to be amped up before more tragic incidents occur.
Just last week, a man tragically lost his life in a construction incident that occurred in Ta’ Qali after he fell down a narrow shaft following a piece of machinery overturning.
Do you think Malta needs to clamp down on health and safety within construction sites?