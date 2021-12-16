Żebbug Councillor Calls For Crash Barriers In Dangerous Road Which Saw Two Accidents In A Week

Żebbug councillor Daniel Cordina is urging the authorities to install crash barriers as a safety measure in the main road from Żebbug en route to Rabat in Gozo.

The dangerous road of Triq l-Imgħallem has recently seen two accidents in just one week, but fortunately, no one was injured.

“Action needs to be taken now before someone is seriously injured,” Cordina told Lovin Malta.

“In the road leading up to Rabat there have been many accidents due to the fact that there are no crash barriers on the side of the Cemetry,” he said.

He called upon the Minister of Gozo Clint Camilleri to address the issue and rectify the matter to avoid injuries, or even worse, fatalities.

“I’m appealing to the Minister of Gozo as it is his responsibility to ensure that action is taken and crash barriers are installed in order to avoid future accidents,” he said.

He also made reference to the many accidents that have occurred in the area over the years, where there were also many that had to be taken to the hospital as a consequence of the car overturning into fields nearby. Some even fell as much as eight storeys downwards.

“In the best interest of drivers’ safety, action needs to be taken before it is too late,” he said.

He also stressed that many residents of the area have also been pressuring in order for something to be done to address the issue.

One resident also said labeled the road as “the worst road in Gozo,” saying that “driving safety is the utmost need”.

What do you make of this?