7 Maltese Names That Would Have Worked Better Than Facebook’s ‘Meta’

As you all probably heard, Mark Zuckerberg announced the new name for the Facebook company brand, Meta.

The reaction that Malta had to the name was not an unexpected one, as it coincidentally turned out to be a Maltese word.

For the non-Maltese speakers struggling to keep up with the jokes, the word “meta” in Maltese translates to “when” in English.

But was it the best choice?

Here are Lovin Malta’s suggestions for eight Maltese words that we think would have worked better than ‘Meta’: 

1. Ħaqalanqas

Inspired by the one and only Ian Borg and his unfortunate slip of the tongue during an interview on live television.

2. Mela

Of course, the quintessential Maltese word. ‘Mela’ covers all emotions and reactions, from an immediate yes to a definite no.

 

3. U ejja

Another classic Maltese phrase, it’s something one would say when they’re trying to convince someone to do something.

 

4. X’għandna?

A typical Maltese greeting among youngsters and older generations alike, it’s kind of the same as asking someone “What’s up?”

 

5. Lumi

Typically what the Maltese brain goes for whenever someone is displaying bitterness, kind of like a sore loser type of vibe.

6. Aw ħij

How could we forget an all-time classic?

 

7. Fakalla

It’s not too far off Facebook is it?

@lovinmaltaofficial Yeah, the whole family heard that 🤭😂 #fyp #fypmalta #malta #lovinmalta #quiz #fallakka #tvm #maltese #language #memesmaltin ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta

