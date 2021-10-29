7 Maltese Names That Would Have Worked Better Than Facebook’s ‘Meta’

As you all probably heard, Mark Zuckerberg announced the new name for the Facebook company brand, Meta.

The reaction that Malta had to the name was not an unexpected one, as it coincidentally turned out to be a Maltese word.

For the non-Maltese speakers struggling to keep up with the jokes, the word “meta” in Maltese translates to “when” in English.

But was it the best choice?

Here are Lovin Malta’s suggestions for eight Maltese words that we think would have worked better than ‘Meta’: