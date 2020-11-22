‘Dejjem Tmaqdru’, Says Health Ministry’s Official Facebook Page To COVID-19 Critics

Malta’s health authorities are regular targets of stinging criticism amid the COVID-19 pandemic with online comments board providing the platform for anyone to express their opinion. Malta’s Health Ministry has decided to start clapping back at those unhappiest with current protocols.

Malta’s Health Ministry has usually been quiet when facing public criticism. That all changed on today’s Facebook post announcing today’s new figures.

“Thank God we will have [the vaccine] for free. If you lived abroad you would know because you would need to pay. Always complaining,” the Health Ministry’s official Facebook profile told one user.

“If we didn’t wear masks the numbers would have tripled,” the Ministry told another complaining about the number of new cases recorded.