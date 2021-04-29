Does Chris Fearne Secretly Run The Russian Secret Forces? An Investigation
Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister has been busy over the last year battling a deadly domestic enemy – but it may not be the only war he’s been busy with.
Newly uncovered YouTube footage indicates there may actually be another reason Chris Fearne was recently on CNN urging European authorities to begin negotiating with Russia – and it has nothing to do with him being a doctor.
It’s because Fearne, lowkey, may be running Russia’s entire special forces.
In a 2014 documentary about soldier training produced by RussiaToday, Chris Fearne – aka Col. Igor Medvedev, Chairman of Crimson Beret Council – explains how he “just has a gut feeling” whether a new recruit is going to make it into the highly-trained unit, or will end up quitting.
With a very recognisably-stern face, Fearne/Medvedev watches over the hopeful soldiers as they push their way through a tough obstacle course.
Jump to 10.25 in the below footage to see the man in action.
Now, we know that Fearne is a bit of a fitness freak, but this takes it to another level.
Special forces operators face some of the most hardcore, stressful and tiring training to make sure they are fit for battle. Training can include everything from you having your hands and feet tied together and thrown into a pool to complete complex tasks or left to survive in the jungle with nothing at all for days on end.
However, considering that the island’s COVID-19 numbers are slowly decreasing and the rollout of Malta’s inoculation programme is moving swiftly, maybe it was exactly that kind of training that was needed.
As uncanny as the resemblance is, Fearne was pretty busy in 2014, having been just appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for Health, so he may not have had the time to oversee the Russian Annexation of the Crimean Peninsula which was happening at that time.
But considering his many hats, would we even be surprised at this point?