Does Chris Fearne Secretly Run The Russian Secret Forces? An Investigation

Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister has been busy over the last year battling a deadly domestic enemy – but it may not be the only war he’s been busy with.

Newly uncovered YouTube footage indicates there may actually be another reason Chris Fearne was recently on CNN urging European authorities to begin negotiating with Russia – and it has nothing to do with him being a doctor.

It’s because Fearne, lowkey, may be running Russia’s entire special forces.

In a 2014 documentary about soldier training produced by RussiaToday, Chris Fearne – aka Col. Igor Medvedev, Chairman of Crimson Beret Council – explains how he “just has a gut feeling” whether a new recruit is going to make it into the highly-trained unit, or will end up quitting.

With a very recognisably-stern face, Fearne/Medvedev watches over the hopeful soldiers as they push their way through a tough obstacle course.

Jump to 10.25 in the below footage to see the man in action.