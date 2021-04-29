Does Harry Styles And His 17 Black Tattoo Know Something We Don’t?

Even all these years later, several questions remain over the mysterious offshore company known as 17 Black, owned by murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

However, one British popstar may hold all the answers Malta’s looking for.

Former One Direction crooner Harry Styles has stolen hearts the world over with his luscious tones, but a left clavicle tat proudly bearing 17 Black in a bold font is still enough to raise the eyebrows of any Maltese person following the news over the last half decade.

But the Maltese connections do not end there.

His tattoo was inked by a celebrity tattooist named Kevin Paul… the same name as a Maltese popstar.