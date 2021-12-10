‘I Know Speaker Doesn’t Control You, But I Will’: Maltese Presenter Loses It After MPs Refuse To Stop Bickering 

Politicians are known to have a habit of not shutting up even when asked to and while they might prove to be difficult to control in Parliament, this wasn’t the case on Smash TV’s Kulħadd Jgħid Tiegħu.

Host Emmy Bezzina, known for the occasional outrageous comment or outburst, had Labour MP Anthony Agius Decelis together with PN MP Edwin Vassalo on as guests during the programme.

At the end of what appeared to be a heated one-hour debate, with the two MPs still going at each other about water and electricity tariffs, Bezzina started to attempt to bring the show to a conclusion, telling both guests that their time was up.