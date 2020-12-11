Now Boarding To Sabiħ?! Air Malta’s Translate Mishap Creates A Bunch Of New European Cities

د . إAEDSRر . س

It seems Air Malta has added some new destinations to their flight list… even inventing some cities in the meantime.

Earlier today, alongside popular cities like Paris, London and Berlin, people browsing the Maltese website’s foreign language versions stumbled upon a trove of new destinations to fly to… including the southern French city of Sabiħ and the German hub of Eau De Cologne.

The confusing but highly entertaining feature seems to boil down to a nifty option that lets users change the language offered by the Maltese airline.

Whoever was behind the alternate versions, however, seems to have gotten overly comfortable with everyone’s favourite free helper, Google Translate.

“Air Malta is making sure we can be made of fun of in multiple languages,” one bemused user quipped on Facebook, sharing screenshots of the website.

But he soon found out there was actually more to it.

“UPDATE: There’s fun to be had in other languages too! Nice, the city, is apparently tres ‘Agreable’ in French, ‘Bello’ on the Italian site and ‘Sabiħ’ on the Maltese one. I’m done.”

What do you make of this? Tag someone who would like to travel to Sabiħ!

