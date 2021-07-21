One-Cent Incident: Man Ends Up At Naxxar Police Station After Trying To Pay Fine In Coins

After a man received a €23.29 fine from LESA, he went to Naxxar Local Council to pay what he owed them. But what would have been a regular exchange turned into a curious encounter, as the man showed up with a bag full of coins – 2,389 to be exact.

Attempting to pay a fine in one-cent coins makes for a great story, but the joke blew up in his face as he ended up at the police station. He was told to collect every single cent he brought in and pay the fine normally.

Following the incident, Naxxar Local Council took to Facebook, describing it as a joke gone wrong.

They ask the public to respect council employees. “Try not to waste the Council employees’ time, because their time is paid for by the people’s tax!”