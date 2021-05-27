Roberta Metsola Shows Politicians How To React To Satire With Cheeky Reaction To Trollhunting Joke
Politicians are often very sensitive souls – poke fun at them a bit and they might well go on a whole impassioned rant about how they’re being victimised.
However, MEP Roberta Metsola took a different, and honestly quite refreshing, stance when she found herself the butt of an online joke last night.
To understand the context, Metsola had just revealed how she personally calls up people who insult her online and said most of them squirm when confronted.
Satirical page Bis-Serjeta proceeded to upload a meme of Metsola swearing at a troll over the phone, only to realise she got the wrong number.
“Please don’t tell me to get a real job, Roberta Metsola,” the page said, a reference to Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia’s recent Twitter meltdown after Bis-Serjeta joked about how his mother often defends him on Facebook.
Instead of insulting or publicly outing the satirist, Metsola responded to her joke in kind – with a famous ‘I will find you’ gif from the ‘Taken’ movie.
With a number of people praising the MEP for being a good sport, hopefully other politicians will take notice and stop taking jokes made about them so personally.