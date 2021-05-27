Roberta Metsola Shows Politicians How To React To Satire With Cheeky Reaction To Trollhunting Joke

Politicians are often very sensitive souls – poke fun at them a bit and they might well go on a whole impassioned rant about how they’re being victimised.

However, MEP Roberta Metsola took a different, and honestly quite refreshing, stance when she found herself the butt of an online joke last night.

To understand the context, Metsola had just revealed how she personally calls up people who insult her online and said most of them squirm when confronted.