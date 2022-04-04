Sandra Gauci: ‘Pope’s Visit To Malta Was Just A Photo-Op… We Might As Well Have Brought Lady Gaga Over’

As Malta basks in Pope Francis’ recent visit to the island, an ADPD candidate and satirist has warned that the real meaning behind the pontiff’s visit may have been lost. “It was a photo-op and nothing more because no one liked what he had to say and yet everyone went out to take a photo with him, even people who had COVID-19,” Gauci said in a Facebook video.

Gauci noted the backlash the Pope received on social media after he visited migrants and asylum seekers at the Ħal Far Peace Land, and predicted not many people will take heed of his warnings against corruption, land speculation and overdevelopment either. “We didn’t care about what the Pope actually said, we only cared about the photos. Next time we can get Lady Gaga or Beyonce and it would have the same effect….at least we’d have sexier outfits.”

In an address to the nation last weekend, Pope Francis said he hopes that Malta’s commitment to eliminating illegalities and corruption will be “strong, like the north wind that sweeps the coasts of this country”. He also referenced environmental and construction issues on the island. “In Malta, where the luminous beauty of the landscape alleviates difficulties, creation appears as the gift that, amid the trials of history and life, reminds us of the beauty of our life on earth,” he said. “It must therefore be kept safe from rapacious greed, from avarice and from construction speculation. Instead, protecting the environment and the promotion of social justice are optimal ways to instill in young people a passion for healthy politics and to shield them from the temptation to indifference and lack of commitment.” Do you think the Maltese authorities will pay heed to the Pope’s message last weekend?