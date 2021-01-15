This Is What Malta’s Leading Figures Would Look Like As Cartoon Characters
Years ago, TV presenter John Bundy called Malta a ‘pajjiż tal-Mickey Mouse’.
Whilst the accuracy of that statement has been disputed for years on end, we think that we’ve finally managed to turn Malta into a literal ‘Mickey Mouse country’.
How? You may ask…
Well, the latest app to go viral is none other than ToonMe – a mobile and browser application that can turn pretty much any portrait into a cartoon.
Now whilst its consistency is pretty questionable, it’s safe to say that ToonMe has managed to fully cartoonify some of Malta’s most iconic, prominent, and downright controversial figures.
So from Joseph Muscat to Chef Doris, this is what Malta’s leading personalities would look like as cartoons. Here we go!
1. Peppi Azzopardi
Is it just me or does Peppi kind of look like a Frozen character?
2. Joseph Muscat
Whilst ToonMe worked wonders on Joseph’s skin, it also pulled his hairline back a couple of inches. You can’t have it all Jo!
3. Konrad Mizzi
This is what Konrad would look like if he never had to worry about Malta’s next big scandal.
4. Keith Schembri
*cue villain music*
5. Jason Azzopardi
Tell me Jason doesn’t look like a Pixar dad. I dare you.
6. Dom Mintoff
Dom Mintoff as a cartoon looks more like Robert De Niro than De Niro himself.
7. Bernard Grech
Low-key, Bernard doesn’t look half-bad as a cartoon.
8. Karl Stagno Navarra
Mr Navarra kind of looks like that stereotypically-nerdy character in every coming-of-age film that also happens to run an American high school newspaper.
9. Chef Doris
Malta’s most iconic chef should really start her own cartoon cooking series.