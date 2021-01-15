د . إAEDSRر . س

This Is What Malta’s Leading Figures Would Look Like As Cartoon Characters

Years ago, TV presenter John Bundy called Malta a ‘pajjiż tal-Mickey Mouse’.

Whilst the accuracy of that statement has been disputed for years on end, we think that we’ve finally managed to turn Malta into a literal ‘Mickey Mouse country’.

How? You may ask…

Well, the latest app to go viral is none other than ToonMe – a mobile and browser application that can turn pretty much any portrait into a cartoon.

Now whilst its consistency is pretty questionable, it’s safe to say that ToonMe has managed to fully cartoonify some of Malta’s most iconic, prominent, and downright controversial figures.

So from Joseph Muscat to Chef Doris, this is what Malta’s leading personalities would look like as cartoons. Here we go!

1. Peppi Azzopardi

Credit: I. Sammut

Is it just me or does Peppi kind of look like a Frozen character?

2. Joseph Muscat

Credit: N. Buhagiar

Whilst ToonMe worked wonders on Joseph’s skin, it also pulled his hairline back a couple of inches. You can’t have it all Jo!

3. Konrad Mizzi

Credit: N. Briffa

This is what Konrad would look like if he never had to worry about Malta’s next big scandal.

4. Keith Schembri

Credit: R. Micallef

*cue villain music*

5. Jason Azzopardi

Credit: R. Micallef

Tell me Jason doesn’t look like a Pixar dad. I dare you.

6. Dom Mintoff

Credit: N. Buhagiar

Dom Mintoff as a cartoon looks more like Robert De Niro than De Niro himself.

7. Bernard Grech

Low-key, Bernard doesn’t look half-bad as a cartoon.

8. Karl Stagno Navarra

Credit: I. Micallef

Mr Navarra kind of looks like that stereotypically-nerdy character in every coming-of-age film that also happens to run an American high school newspaper.

9. Chef Doris

Credit: R. Micallef

Malta’s most iconic chef should really start her own cartoon cooking series.

Who would make the best cartoon? Let us know in the comment section

