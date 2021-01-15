This Is What Malta’s Leading Figures Would Look Like As Cartoon Characters

Years ago, TV presenter John Bundy called Malta a ‘pajjiż tal-Mickey Mouse’.

Whilst the accuracy of that statement has been disputed for years on end, we think that we’ve finally managed to turn Malta into a literal ‘Mickey Mouse country’.

How? You may ask…

Well, the latest app to go viral is none other than ToonMe – a mobile and browser application that can turn pretty much any portrait into a cartoon.

Now whilst its consistency is pretty questionable, it’s safe to say that ToonMe has managed to fully cartoonify some of Malta’s most iconic, prominent, and downright controversial figures.

So from Joseph Muscat to Chef Doris, this is what Malta’s leading personalities would look like as cartoons. Here we go!

1. Peppi Azzopardi