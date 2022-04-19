Ma, Xtrajna Post! 7 Moments Couples Go Through When Leaving The Nest

Getting the key to your first-ever home is a landmark moment in life. There’s nothing better than opening the door to your new place knowing that something you’ve been working on for so long has finally come together. Moving in also means that you have some work to do before you can fully settle down. Here are just seven out of the many struggles couples face when leaving the nest. 1. Picking which side of the bed will be yours

This just might be one of the most important decisions you will make. The side of the bed you pick to sleep on will forever be known as ‘your side of the bed’ so pick wisely. You’re stuck with this for who knows how long. 2. Throwing your first-ever housewarming party

Having a new home also means that you have a space that you can use however you like! Put on your hosting hat and get planning. It can get a bit hectic trying to cater to everyone’s tastes but don’t worry, you’ll get into the swing of things soon enough! 3. Living with half of your house still missing

Building a home isn’t straightforward. Dealing with the door installers and making sure you have plumbing and electricity usually mean that you end up moving in without a dining room table. But, living in your half-built house is still living in your new home. 4. Coming home after your first big shopping spree

Carrying thirty shopping bags filled to the brim with pasta, cutlery and bathroom towels is a sign of a successful shopping spree. Stocking up your home with all the necessary supplies means that your first supermarket haul will be a huge one. 5. Unpacking every little knick-knack you packed

Dealing with the mountains of boxes you’ve stuffed with things from your parent’s place can be exhausting, but it’s also a nice trip down memory lane. There’s nothing funnier than discovering the diary you kept when you were five years old and reading it again. 6. Dealing with undiscovered pet peeves

Having someone with you through thick and thin is amazing. But, living with the love of your life is not always sunshine and rainbows. Discovering how your partner leaves plates to pile up in the sink, or leaves the clothes near the laundry basket is just the beginning of learning how to live with each other. 7. Eating your first home-cooked meal together

Last but not least, nothing feels more satisfying than sitting on the sofa with a warm plate on your lap and eating dinner in your very own new home. After all of the struggles, headaches, planning and stress, this is the moment that makes your house a home.

There are loads of things that help transform four walls into your personal paradise. Decorating it to suit your aesthetic, getting all of your pots and pans sorted, and getting into the swing of things all help you settle into your new home. The biggest thing that transforms a house into a home is finding the temperature sweet spot where you’re not left freezing but your partner isn’t left dying of heat. That’s where Titan comes in

Getting a quote for your very own AC unit is simple. Just head on over to Titan's website, shoot them a message on Facebook, send an email to [email protected] or just give them a call on 2347 4000. Settle into your new space and treat yourself to some energy-efficient air conditioning units with Titan. Mum might not be around to tend to your every need anymore, but at least fights about the AC temperature are no more. Tag someone who's moving into their new home soon!

