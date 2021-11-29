د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: David Agius Bravely Tries To Keep Straight Face As University Buscade Celebration Crashes PN Presser

Nationalist Party deputy leader David Agius tried courageously – but failed – to keep a straight face as new graduates descended on the PN’s headquarters in Pieta’ while a press conference was going on.

The press conference, which was transmitted live on Facebook, saw the party putting forward a number of proposals for the disability sector, on the occasion of the international day for people with a disability. 

But celebrating graduates didn’t seem to notice, as about four minutes into the address, the sound of shouting and whistles can begin to be heard – with the noise getting progressively louder as Agius desperately tries to keep a straight face while hoping that the noise would soon dissipate. 

 

@lovinmaltaofficialDavid Agius really tried to brave through all that 👀😅 #fyp #fypmalta #malta #lovinmalta #PN #pressconference #buscade #celebrations #university

♬ original sound – Lovin Malta

Eventually, he addresses the noisy elephant in the room. 

“If maybe you can hear noise, shouting and singing in the background, you’d want to know that the reason is that students have come to Dar Centrali to celebrate their graduation with us,” Agius said as the sound became too loud to ignore.

The shouting and singing persisted for the entire length of the press conference, forcing Agius to shout out the PN’s message rather than explain it.

 

What would you have done if you were in his position?

