WATCH: David Agius Bravely Tries To Keep Straight Face As University Buscade Celebration Crashes PN Presser

Nationalist Party deputy leader David Agius tried courageously – but failed – to keep a straight face as new graduates descended on the PN’s headquarters in Pieta’ while a press conference was going on.



The press conference, which was transmitted live on Facebook, saw the party putting forward a number of proposals for the disability sector, on the occasion of the international day for people with a disability.

But celebrating graduates didn’t seem to notice, as about four minutes into the address, the sound of shouting and whistles can begin to be heard – with the noise getting progressively louder as Agius desperately tries to keep a straight face while hoping that the noise would soon dissipate.