WATCH: Grandayy’s Meme Awards 2020 Brings Beloved Memes And Popular YouTubers Together

Grandayy is easily Malta’s most recognisable YouTuber, known for making memes and his love of ‘The Witcher 3 ‘game. Now, Grandayy has given memes a new status by giving them their own awards show – The Meme Awards. Celebrating everything meme-worthy in 2020, Grandayy brought several YouTubers to help present each of the awards – think of how the Oscars or Grammys conduct their awards show, but in less time and with some of YouTube’s biggest personalities instead. Among the YouTubers features in the video include Anthony Padilla, Sean Evans from Hot Ones and VoiceoverPete. It also was graciously hosted by Barack Obama (sort of) in perhaps what was one of the more consistent memes throughout the evening. Of the memes nominated in a slew of categories spanning from animals to politics, some of the greatest highlights were definitely Cr1tikal’s win for Best Reaction Face and Best YouTube/Social Media Meme with his “Woo Yeah Baby!” meme.

For the lovers of animal memes, the four main competitors were Juan the Horse, Polish Cow, Swole Doge and Vibing Cat. The winner was Vibing Cat – because who can resist voting for an adorable cat that’s just vibing to some nice tunes?

However, what is easily the main event for the evening was the meme that took the most coveted prize of the 2020 Meme Awards: Meme of the Year. Of all the memes one could choose from – including Among Us (memed as a game) and Cr1tikal’s “Woo Yeah Baby!”, one rose above them all as the most viral, beloved and most used. That meme was also the act that took home the prize for Best Music Meme as well: The Coffin Dance meme!

In an acceptance speech for the awards, Benjamin Aidoo and his team thanked all those who voted them for both Meme of the Year and Best Music Meme. “We are happy we could entertain you, but stay safe – otherwise we are there, we are gonna dance with you.” With the start of 2021, who knows what the line-up for the 2021 Meme Awards will be? This year has proven that memes can be from anything and anywhere. Maybe a Maltese meme will gain enough traction to qualify next? You can watch the full 2020 Meme Awards below: