WATCH: Kingswell’s Back! Malta’s Parody King Returns With Spin-Off Of Central Link Project

This latest video is a spin-off of one of Kingswell’s most viral creations from back in 2016, ‘Il-Coast Road Ta’ Malta’.

Daniel Dean Kingswell, known as ‘Tal-Videos’, is back with a hilarious spin-off of footage showing the almost completed Central Link Project.

Infrastructure Malta’s teaser reveal of how the Central Link Project will look in its completion caught the attention of Kingswell, which led him to this legendary creation.

In parts of the video, Kingswell jokes about the trees that one can see along the road, pointing one out specifically and describing it as his favourite tree in Malta, as he had similarly done in the Coast Road parody.

Uploaded recently, the video already has over a thousand views on his youtube channel.

