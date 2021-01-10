WATCH: This Maltese-Australian Sketch Actor Perfectly Captures A Maltese Nanna

We all have our favourite moments in our interactions with our Nannas. Yet, few have captured the humorous side of this dynamic as perfectly as Maltese-Australian actor Deborah Barrese.

Through a series of sketches that have been regularly since October 2020, the Melbourne-based actor has created the character of ‘Carmen the Maltese’ – a typical Maltese nanna going about her daily life.

As described on her Facebook page, “Carmen just wants to live her life in Melbourne the way she wants. Bingo, Pastizzi and the clubs.”

The videos have racked up tens of thousands of views on Facebook each, and look to not be slowing down – and we could not be gladder for it.