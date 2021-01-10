WATCH: This Maltese-Australian Sketch Actor Perfectly Captures A Maltese Nanna
We all have our favourite moments in our interactions with our Nannas. Yet, few have captured the humorous side of this dynamic as perfectly as Maltese-Australian actor Deborah Barrese.
Through a series of sketches that have been regularly since October 2020, the Melbourne-based actor has created the character of ‘Carmen the Maltese’ – a typical Maltese nanna going about her daily life.
As described on her Facebook page, “Carmen just wants to live her life in Melbourne the way she wants. Bingo, Pastizzi and the clubs.”
The videos have racked up tens of thousands of views on Facebook each, and look to not be slowing down – and we could not be gladder for it.
One of her earliest – and most popular – videos perfectly captures the frustrations that COVID-19 has had on businesses, especially home-built businesses.
Offering up a fun Maltese nanna’s twist to the conversation at the same time with very clever humorous remarks sprinkled in through the video.
Yet, what is perhaps one of the most relatable videos that has been posted, is aptly captioned “Introducing the granddaugghter…….”
It perfectly captures the hilarious interactions between Carmen and her granddaughter Deborah on everything from cleaning habits to ‘issagram’.
One of our favourite videos though is definitely ‘A day in the life of Carmen’.
In this we live a day in the life of Carmen as she wanders through a deli that supplies all sorts of Maltese cuisine – from pastizzi to kunserva and helwa tat-tork!
Without giving away any of the bits, it is a must-watch for sure – as are all of the amazing videos that Barrese has posted.
Should you need a bit of light-hearted entertainment and fun, head on over to Carmen the Maltese Facebook page and enjoy all that this comedic star has to offer.
Which is your favourite sketch? Comment down below!