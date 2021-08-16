75,000 People Watching Man United And 15,000 Headbanging To Judas Priest: Santa Marija Weekend Was Wild… In The UK

Gigantic firework displays and annual trips to Gozo dominated Santa Marija weekend yet again this year. One thing that was definitely missing, though, were the euphoric village feasts and massive music festivals that usually dominate this time of the year. But it turns out global vaccination-leader Malta was a barren and confusing exception compared to other countries.

In the UK, where just under 60% of the population has been totally vaccinated against COVID-19 (as opposed to Malta’s ever-impressive 92%), last weekend saw everything from sold-out stadiums to capacity concerts.

The Premier League returned in a spectacular fashion, with a total of 10 matches being played in the last three days. And the packed stadiums were something to behold.

On Saturday alone, a whopping seven matches were played all across the British Isles, with the traditional 3pm slot seeing the return of the awesome Goal Rush matches all happening at the same time.

And with social distancing measures at sporting venues having been lifted following England’s easing of restrictions way back on 19th July, it was full houses all across the country.

In the UK’s largest club stadium Old Trafford alone, Manchester United (who came out of the weekend at the top of the table) thrashed Leeds United and welcomed new signing Raphael Varane in front of 75,000 supporters.

Among the new match day protocols for this season, the Premier League has said fans “must be prepared to prove” they are fully vaccinated – or have at least had a negative COVID-19 test in the previous 48 hours. But beyond that, it’s a nationwide feeling of a true return to normality, and one which everyone from the massive clubs to their emotional supporters were moved by this weekend.