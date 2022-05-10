AI Developed In Europe Should Be Human-Centric And Trustworthy, MEPs Urge

The draft report on legislation for the Artificial Intelligence Act will be presented this Wednesday. In the draft report of the legislation, co-rapporteurs MEPs Brando Benifei and Dragos Tudorache stressed that artificial intelligence developed and used in Europe should be human-centric and trustworthy. Tudorache and Benifei also said that respect for fundamental rights and the European Union’s values as enshrined in the Treaties when it comes to the development and use of artificial intelligence in Europe.

These objectives are best achieved by increasing legal certainty and clarity throughout the Regulation proposal, in order to support the private sector and public authorities to comply with the new obligations, the MEPs said. The co-rapporteurs also agree with the risk-based approach proposed by the European Commission. The obligations set out in the regulation should only be applicable to forbidden practices, to high-risk AI systems, and to certain AI systems that require transparency. As such, no AI systems should be excluded.

The MEPs also proposed a number of use cases to the list of high-risk AI systems, and to clarify and re-balance the chain of responsibility. MEPs are given until 18th May to propose amendments to the draft and two more rounds of debate will take place on such amendments. The draft report will be put to a vote by two committees in late October and in plenary in November. The AI Act is considered a main pillar of the EU digital single market strategy and will set out horizontal rules for the development, modification and use of AI-driven products, services and systems within the territory of the EU, applicable to all industries.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author's view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.