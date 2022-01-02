Austria Becomes Latest Country To Legalise Assisted Suicide

Austria has become the latest country to legalise assisted dying for terminally ill patients, with a law officially coming into force yesterday.

The law, which was approved by Parliament last month, allows adults older than 18 who are suffering from an “incurable fatal illness” or a serious permanent illness with debilitating effects that “cannot otherwise by averted” to apply for an assisted death.

Each application will be assessed by two doctors, one of whom will have to be an expert in palliative medicine.

After obtaining the go-ahead from the doctors, the applicant will have to wait 12 weeks, or two weeks if the illness is terminal, to reflect on their decision.

If they still want to go ahead with it, they will have to notify a lawyer or a notary to document the process, and can then be prescribed a lethal drug.

Austria’s Chamber of Pharmacists will compile a list of pharmacies that dispense these drugs but won’t publish it so as to safeguard against potential abuse

Active assistance to suicide will remain illegal, and minors and people with mental health conditions will be explicitly barred from applying for assisted suicide.

Austria becomes the latest European country to allow physician-assisted suicide in some form, after Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Spain.

New Zealand also recently started allowing it following a referendum in 2020.

Malta outlaws the practice but a number of politicians, including PL deputy leader Daniel Micallef, have called for updates to the law.

Cover photo: Stock image