Austria Scraps COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Days Before Enforcement Was Set To Begin

Austria has suspended its controversial mandate making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all adults, only a month after the law passed and a few days before it was set to start being enforced.

Constitutional Affairs Minister Karoline Edtstadler said after a Cabinet meeting that the law’s “infringement of fundamental rights” cannot be justified and that a commission of health and legal experts had recommended a suspension.

“After consultations with the health minister, we have decided that we will of course follow what the commission has said,” she said. “We see no need to actually implement this compulsory vaccination due to the [Omicron] variant that we are predominantly experiencing here.”

However, Health Minister Johannes Rauch said the government would review the proposed mandate again in three months’ time and reintroduce it if a worrying new variant emerges.

Earlier this year, Austria became the first EU country to adopt a draconian compulsory vaccination rule, complete with fines of up to €3,600 for those who didn’t comply.

It sparked widespread protests on the grounds that it was infringing on people’s rights to choose whether to get vaccinated on not.