Binance Blocks SWIFT Bank Transfers For Malta As Only EU Country Besides Croatia

Crypto giant Binance has issued a list of a number of countries which will no longer be able to make international SWIFT bank transfers on its platform, of which Malta and Croatia are the only EU member states.

From 19th November this year, the Binance SWIFT bank deposit and withdrawal channel will no longer be supported for 81 of countries.

Besides Malta and Croatia, other European countries include Bosnia-Herzegovina, Albania, Belarus, Macedonia, Kosovo and Iceland.

However, certain countries starring on the list are more eyebrow-raising, such as Afghanistan, North Korea, Burkina Faso, South Sudan and Congo.