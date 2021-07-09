British Sarah Everard’s Murderer Pleads Guilty And Faces Life Sentence

Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, and is facing a life sentence.

Everard was walking home alone from a friend’s place when she was kidnapped by Couzens, who proceeded to rape and murder her. The case caused shock and outrage in the UK and abroad, after which many women spoke up about the sexual violence they face.

The armed officer had previously admitted to rape and kidnap, but was not yet charged for murder due to pending psychiatric reports. Today, he pleaded guilty to her murder.