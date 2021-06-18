Changemakers Beware: Malta Is The Place To Be For European Youth Politics This Year
Hosting two European youth politics conferences in 2021, Malta will be the place where changemakers and political youths unite and work together towards a better future.
The first event will be a Summer University programme by the European Democrat Students (EDS), from 14th to 19th July. EDS is a Brussels-based student association with 40 member organisations from 35 countries of the Council of Europe, including Malta.
The event will be the first in-person event for the organisation since February 2020. The theme is “centre-right unity and values” and will be centred around the influence of COVID-19 in society, markets, culture and politics.
“The centre-right must contribute with its strong principles, showcase its high values and always present its unity, in order to help steer society through these times and into the future.”
Adhering to COVID-19 regulations, the event was downscaled from 150 to 60 participants and everyone is obliged to present a valid vaccine certificate or a negative PCR test which is done up to a maximum of 72 hours before landing in Malta.
The programme will consist of a welcome dinner, a conference, cultural visits and the Annual Meeting during which a new executive bureau will be elected.
The second conference is by the European labour party Young European Socialists (YES) and takes place in October. This will be the 15th congress in Malta, which was chosen over Ireland as a location and host country.
The Biennial congress centres around political debates and decides on the administration of YES and the adoption of policies.
The Maltese president of the Labour Youth branch, Georvin Bugeja, was elected vice-president of YES and will be the first Maltese to occupy this position. He is in charge of sustainability.