Changemakers Beware: Malta Is The Place To Be For European Youth Politics This Year

Hosting two European youth politics conferences in 2021, Malta will be the place where changemakers and political youths unite and work together towards a better future.

The first event will be a Summer University programme by the European Democrat Students (EDS), from 14th to 19th July. EDS is a Brussels-based student association with 40 member organisations from 35 countries of the Council of Europe, including Malta.

The event will be the first in-person event for the organisation since February 2020. The theme is “centre-right unity and values” and will be centred around the influence of COVID-19 in society, markets, culture and politics.

“The centre-right must contribute with its strong principles, showcase its high values and always present its unity, in order to help steer society through these times and into the future.”