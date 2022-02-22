Staunchly Roman Catholic Colombia Decriminalises Abortion

Colombia has now decriminalised abortions during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. A predominantly Roman Catholic country, this move to decriminalise abortion is one of a series of legal victories for reproductive rights in Latin America.

Previously, abortions in Colombia were only allowed under particular circumstances, such as if the mother’s life or health was at risk; malformations that made the pregnancy non-viable; or when the pregnancy was the result of incest or rape.

In Malta, abortions remain completely illegal, even in cases of unviable pregnancies. Independent MP Marlene Farrugia presented draft legislation to decriminalise abortion to the House of Representatives in May 2021. However, this proposed legislation has not been discussed by Parliament and both the Nationalist Party and the Labour Party have said they will oppose it.

Malta remains the only EU member state to have a blanket ban on abortion. However, pressure is growing for this to change as the European Parliament President, Roberta Metsola vowed to sign an EU-wide pro-abortion pact following a meeting with French President Emanuel Macron in January.

Do you think abortion should be decriminalised in Malta?