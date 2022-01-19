England Removes Most COVID-19 Rules And Plans To End Quarantine For Positive Cases In March 

England will next week remove all restrictions it had introduced to combat the Omicron variant, including vaccine certificates, compulsory mask-wearing in public places and guidance to work from home.

It also intends to remove the obligation for all people who test positive for COVID-19 to enter a quarantine period on 24th March, although UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the date could even be brought forward if the data permits.

Johnson announced the lifting of England’s ‘Plan B’ measures in Parliament today, stating that scientists believe the Omicron wave has peaked naturally, with new cases falling and hospital admissions stabilising.