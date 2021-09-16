د . إAEDSRر . س

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen Lays Flowers At Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder Site

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen visited the site where Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated, laying flowers in her memory and meeting members of her family.

Von der Leyen visited the site after addressing a news conference with Prime Minister Robert Abela, and met Caruana Galizia’s husband Peter Caruana Galiza and their son Matthew.

She then announced that the European Commission will propose a Media Freedom Act and issued a recommendation to give journalists better protection. “We owe it to Daphne,” Von der Leyen said in a tweet.

“Daphne Caruana Galizia made the ultimate sacrifice for democracy,” she tweeted after the visit. “Today I honour her memory. We must protect those who speak truth to power.”

Besides discussing Malta’s COVID-19 recovery strategy, Von der Leyen emphasised the importance of journalism in a functioning democracy, welcoming the government’s plans to introduce anti-SLAPP legislation.

