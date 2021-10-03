FATF Chief Resigns And Raises Questions Over Anti-Money Laundering Body’s Independence

Financial Action Task Force executive secretary David Lewis has resigned from the post while raising questions about the global body’s ability to operate independently, a money laundering news portal has reported.

ACAMS moneylaundering.com said it obtained a letter that Lewis, who has served in the FATF’s most senior role since November 2015, sent his staff on 23rd September.

He confirmed that he will be stepping down, despite FATF members unanimously agreeing to renew his contract for another three years.

“Unfortunately, this last renewal process involved a prolonged period of uncertainty, exasperated by a proposal out of the blue to introduce a new requirement that the role be readvertised, regardless of my performance,” Lewis reportedly wrote.

The news website said that while Lewis didn’t elaborate on this new requirement, he appeared to suggest towards the end of his letter that influence may have played a role.

“I hope my successor will be selected as I was, and all secretariat staff are—on merit, on the basis of fair and open competition,” he wrote. “I urge you to protect the secretariat and its professional status … so that they can continue to protect and serve you, the FATF, without fear or favour.”