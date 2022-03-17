For Ukraine: You Can Help The People Of Ukraine From Malta

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is something that affects all of us, but numbers hold power and important things happen when communities unite behind one common goal. So, to bring the many initiatives in Malta and Gozo together, you can now use “For Ukraine“. Lovin Malta is teaming up with Blonde and Giant and Faces to rally funds and supplies for Ukraine by creating a one-stop landing page to check out the islands’ many good causes.

The countless Maltese organisations that got in touch following our initial useful list of organisations to donate to directly in Ukraine led to the creation of this platform with Faces and Blonde and Giant. Of course, it might be hard to know where to look and how to get started helping out locally, which is why the “For Ukraine” initiative brings together a comprehensive list of these organisations along with a brief explainer of what they’re doing to help and how you can be a part of it.

Where can you check out the “For Ukraine” initiative? You can visit our landing page right here, and you can also check out over 70 bus stop advertising spaces spread all across the Maltese islands where commuters can easily find a growing list of organisations and initiatives they can be a part of or contribute to.

From Birżebbuġa to Mellieħa and even the sister island of Gozo, just scan the QR code to get started.

What initiatives can you donate to? For Ukraine covers NGOs, associations and VOs from a wide variety of sectors. From the Malta Boxing Federation collecting donations for medical supplies, to SOS Malta helping refugees at the Siret border in Romania, to Border Run‘s coordination of supply transport from the Polish border to inner cities, everyone is playing to their strengths and giving what they can to those in need as a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Why are we doing this? In a statement, Faces co-founder Kevin Vassallo said: “Like so many around the world, we’re disturbed and saddened by the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine. We at Faces believe that we have a responsibility to make use of our national outdoor media network to support local and international humanitarian organisations directly supporting Ukrainian refugees to raise awareness and collect donations.” “The humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine is a global tragedy that affects every single one of us,” said Lovin Malta CEO David Grech. “It’s important for everyone to take a vocal stand and help in any way they can. The least Lovin Malta can do is use its reach and skillset to inform and empower people on the various organisations providing vital support to the Ukrainian community.” Mark Galea, Blonde and Giant managing partner adds: “As we watch the Ukraine crisis unfold, we feel it’s our duty to do anything we can to help. By donating, you can provide essential items to those who need it most. Join us in showing support for Ukraine.”

I have an initiative, how can I get on the list? Any public monetary donations will be used to purchase water, food, shelter, and supplies for all those in or displaced from Ukraine who are being affected by the war. Non-monetary donations are also being accepted by a number of initiatives. You can register your interest by filling in this form. We are stronger when united, so no matter if you can offer your time, money, or simply some words of support, every little helps. Tag someone who needs to know about this and spread the word