Four Youths Trapped In Maltese Hotel Room With Negative PCR Tests Speak Out On Spanish News
Four Spanish youths have spoken out to national Spanish media about their ongoing experience being trapped in a hotel room in Malta, despite all of them having a negative PCR test result.
Their story was featured on regional news, national television stations Televisión Española and Antena 3, as well as national radio networks La Ser, Onda Cero and La Cope.
The Spanish youths are between 23 and 25 years old, and came to Malta with a negative PCR test result to visit their friends.
Everything was fine until they went to the airport to return to Spain. There, the tourists were informed that they were in contact with a positive case on their way to Malta, and the authorities did not allow them to travel back to Spain yet.
They underwent a PCR test at the airport and were told that they would be allowed to travel when their results came back negative.
When they indeed tested negative, the police told the youths that they were allowed to leave the hotel and travel. However, health authorities said they still had to remain in quarantine. Not wanting to risk a fine between €3,000 and €10,000, they decided to stay in the hotel.
The youths are currently locked up in a hotel room in Marina Hotel Corinthia Beach Resort, for which they have to pay themselves. The costs will be around €2,300 if they stay there for the remaining 7 days.
“The Spanish embassy has been trying to help us since the first minute, but there is nothing they can do,” one of them said.