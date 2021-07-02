Four Youths Trapped In Maltese Hotel Room With Negative PCR Tests Speak Out On Spanish News

Four Spanish youths have spoken out to national Spanish media about their ongoing experience being trapped in a hotel room in Malta, despite all of them having a negative PCR test result.

Their story was featured on regional news, national television stations Televisión Española and Antena 3, as well as national radio networks La Ser, Onda Cero and La Cope.

The Spanish youths are between 23 and 25 years old, and came to Malta with a negative PCR test result to visit their friends.

Everything was fine until they went to the airport to return to Spain. There, the tourists were informed that they were in contact with a positive case on their way to Malta, and the authorities did not allow them to travel back to Spain yet.

They underwent a PCR test at the airport and were told that they would be allowed to travel when their results came back negative.