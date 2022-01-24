Haley Bugeja’s Stunning Football Form This Year Is Turning Heads… In Malta And Italy Too
Maltese national player Haley Bugeja continues to impress on the world stage after another sublime performance against Hellas Verona on Saturday, 22nd January 2022.
Throughout the duration of the game, the 17-year-old Sassuolo FC player hit the woodwork twice and provided an assist to goalscorer Lana Clelland in Sassuolo’s first goal.
A deadly Sassuolo finished the game at 4-0 to the good, keeping the team at second place in the Serie A, alongside Roma, and behind league leaders Juventus.
This outstanding vein of form does not seem to be drawing attention solely from the Maltese, but from footballing giants too.
An interview with Lorenzo Grossi, the man in charge of Europe’s Juventus Youth Academy also gave his thoughts on Malta’s young talent.
“I know her because she is very famous in Italy. She is very young, but she is [also] a very, very good player,” Grossi said.
You can watch the full interview with Grossi right here.
Sassuolo’s win came off the back of another mauling; last week, ACF Fiorentina saw Sassuolo cruise past the viola with a 1-6 win away.
Bugeja bagged an assist during that match.
The turn of the year is still fresh, but there is no question that Haley’s eyes are still firmly placed on the prize, having ended 2021 as the Atlas Youth Athlete of the Month for December.
The achievement followed her entry into the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Woman’s Youth Under-20 World Team 2021. She is the first Maltese player to do so.
Lovin Malta met with Haley Bugeja sometime ago to find out more about her dreams and aspirations. You can check out the interview right here.
Can Haley Bugeja be the key to taking Maltese football to the next level?