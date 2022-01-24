Haley Bugeja’s Stunning Football Form This Year Is Turning Heads… In Malta And Italy Too

Maltese national player Haley Bugeja continues to impress on the world stage after another sublime performance against Hellas Verona on Saturday, 22nd January 2022.

Throughout the duration of the game, the 17-year-old Sassuolo FC player hit the woodwork twice and provided an assist to goalscorer Lana Clelland in Sassuolo’s first goal.

A deadly Sassuolo finished the game at 4-0 to the good, keeping the team at second place in the Serie A, alongside Roma, and behind league leaders Juventus.

This outstanding vein of form does not seem to be drawing attention solely from the Maltese, but from footballing giants too.

An interview with Lorenzo Grossi, the man in charge of Europe’s Juventus Youth Academy also gave his thoughts on Malta’s young talent.

“I know her because she is very famous in Italy. She is very young, but she is [also] a very, very good player,” Grossi said.

You can watch the full interview with Grossi right here.