Malta Backs Global Corporate Tax Rate Along With 129 Other Countries

Malta has joined 129 other countries in backing plans for a global corporate tax rate of at least 15% .

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), announced on Thursday that 130 countries had backed plans to reform international taxation rules and ensure that multinationals pay a fair share of tax wherever they operate.



Malta’s name was listed as one of the 130 countries which agreed to this reform.

The plan seeks to ensure that large multinational companies pay tax in the countries they operate and earn profits in, as well as 15% minimum corporate tax rate which countries can use to protect their tax bases.

The remaining elements of the framework, including the implementation plan, will be finalised in October.

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen has hailed the decision as a “historic day for economic diplomacy”.