China Has Crucial Role In Resolving Ukraine Crisis And Should Use Its Clout, Maltese Minister Says

China has a crucial role to play in helping mediate an end to the Russia-Ukraine crisis after a ceasefire has been called, Malta’s Foreign Affairs Minister has said.

“China has good relations with Russia but they don’t approve what’s going on,” Evarist Bartolo said in an interview with Lovin Malta. “They haven’t condemned it outright and they haven’t called it a war but they don’t approve of it. In fact, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi called up Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and told him China regrets what’s happening.”

Bartolo said it’s significant that China abstained in a recent vote at the UN Security Council to deplore the invasion of Ukraine, leaving Russia as the only council member to vote against it.