China Has Crucial Role In Resolving Ukraine Crisis And Should Use Its Clout, Maltese Minister Says
China has a crucial role to play in helping mediate an end to the Russia-Ukraine crisis after a ceasefire has been called, Malta’s Foreign Affairs Minister has said.
“China has good relations with Russia but they don’t approve what’s going on,” Evarist Bartolo said in an interview with Lovin Malta. “They haven’t condemned it outright and they haven’t called it a war but they don’t approve of it. In fact, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi called up Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and told him China regrets what’s happening.”
Bartolo said it’s significant that China abstained in a recent vote at the UN Security Council to deplore the invasion of Ukraine, leaving Russia as the only council member to vote against it.
“Russia voted on its own which was very important, and I think that China, which has always upheld the principles of sovereignty and independence, should use its clout now.”
The New York Times this week reported that a western intelligence report indicated China had some level of prior knowledge of Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine but urged them to wait until the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
However, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington denounced the claim as “baseless” and “an attempt to blame-shift and smear China”.
Malta recently joined 38 countries in referring reports of atrocities committed in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court, the largest referral in the history of the ICC.
Cover photo: Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo (left) with his Chinese counterpart Wang Li
