Malta Discusses Accepting Canadian Vaccine Certificate Following A Heart-Wrenching Story

Following the heartbreaking story of a Canadian physician not being able to see his Maltese girlfriend since the start of COVID-19 due to travel restrictions, the Maltese health ministry is discussing the acceptance of the Canadian vaccine certificate.

The fact that Malta accepts the US vaccine certificates but not the Canadian ones, where the vaccination rate is nearing 80% and the cases are way lower, sparked controversy among those affected.

After a Canadian with a Maltese girlfriend shared his story with this newsroom, the health ministry has said they are in discussion with the Canadian authorities to be able to accept the Canadian vaccine certificate.

Another Canadian citizen, married to a Maltese citizen, argued that if Canada cannot expedite a proper certificate, Malta should review on a case by case basis. “Don’t ignore our desperate pleas to be with our loved ones,” she said. “We are not a threat.”

She had reached out to all levels of government in Canada and Malta in the hopes that she can find a resolution, but to no avail.