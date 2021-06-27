Malta Failed To Forge Alliances And Follow The Rules, International Relations Lecturer Warns

An international relations lecturer at the University of Malta has penned a scathing assessment of Malta’s diplomatic efforts following the country’s FATF greylisting.

Writing for Times of Malta, Anna Khakee advised the government to pull its socks up and not to go down the path of complaining that tiny Malta is being bullied by global giants.

“A beginners’ course in international relations will tell you that international politics is a game led by the large and rich powers of this world,” she said. “To complain about this fact is as useful as complaining about being short rather than tall or the other way around. You live with it. And you do the best of it.”

Khakee said that a key dictum of international relations is that small states and microstates should seek to build alliances and behave according to the rules of the game, even if the rules were set by other countries.

“Small states and microstates are usually the greatest promoters of international laws and rules for they would simply not exist without them and their citizens would be eternally at peril in their absence,” she said.

“Living with it does not mean believing that you are too small to need a systematic foreign policy and too small not to have to follow the rules.”