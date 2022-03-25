‘Malta, I Believe We Will Succeed,’ Zelenskyy Says In Appeal To European Leaders For Ukraine To Join EU  

Malta received a mention from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he delivered an emotional speech to EU member states to appeal for his war-torn country to join the EU.

Wearing an army-green T shirt, Zelenskyy spoke via video link to EU leaders at the European Council and at one point gauged the level of support he believes his request to join the EU enjoys from each member state.

He said he believes Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czechia, Bulgaria and Croatia “stand for us” and thanked Italy after its Prime Minister Mario Draghi publicly endorsed Ukraine’s EU bid.

Malta appeared to fall in a second category of EU countries – along with France, Greece, Finland, Denmark, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Sweden, and Romania – of whom Zelenskyy spoke with positive but more cryptic language.

As for Malta, Zelenskyy said he “believes we will succeed”, the exact words he used for Denmark and similar to the ones he used for Spain,

Portugal, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Ireland and Austria appeared to fall in a third category, with Zelenskyy striking an optimistic tone that common ground can be found and agreements will be reached.

Hungary received a special mention, with Zelenskyy appealing to Prime Minister Viktor Orban to “decide who you are with”.

“I was in Budapest, on your embankment. I saw The Shoes on the Danube Bank Memorial. Listen, Victor, do you know what’s going on in Mariupol? Go up to your embankment, look at those shoes, and you’ll see how massacres can happen again,” he said.

Finally, he reached out to Germany, stating he believes they “will also be with us at the crucial moment”.