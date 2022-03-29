Malta Included In ‘Unfriendly’ States That Will Not Be Allowed Entry Into Russia

Malta, along with all EU states, has been included in a list of ‘unfriendly’ states that will not be allowed entry into Russia.

Russia has recently announced that it is planning to start restricting entry into Russia for citizens coming from this list of ‘unfriendly’ states, which also includes the United States and Britain.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that a draft presidential decree is currently being formulated as a response to what was described as the ‘unfriendly’ actions of foreign states, referring to sanctions.

He also gave brief details on how this act will introduce a number of restrictions on entry into Russia.

This comes following the decisions taken by various countries to block out Russia and its citizens in a multitude of manners, including heavy sanctions.

Russia has therefore decided to hit back at these sanctions, with Russia even banning EU’s aircraft from operating within its airspace.

What do you make of this?