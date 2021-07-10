‘Malta Is Changing’: Zac Efron’s Brother Grasps Malta’s Sentiment In His Latest Vlog

Dylan Efron, brother of the famous Zac Efron (who we know as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical trilogy), visited Malta and captured the essence of the islands in his latest vlog. He spent two weeks ‘running around’ the island, as he was one of ten creators chosen to visit Malta for Vlogfest to create a video showcasing what the islands have to offer. In the video ‘Is Malta worth visiting?’ Efron shows what Malta is all about.

And he did an amazing job at grasping Malta’s charm. Efron hits the nail on the head about the sentiment that locals feel towards their beloved home. From the St. Paul’s Islands to Gozo, the vlogger speaks to locals that lovingly describe the places they call home. “Gozo is like the countryside of Malta. More nature, slower times, no one’s in a hurry here. The best part is the sea all around,” one Gozitan says.

But as he interviews locals about the country they grew up in, he comes to understand that contemporary Malta is a place they both love and loathe. “Malta is changing. Speaking to locals, there’s a nostalgia for the old Malta. The one from their childhood, with less development, less traffic and pollution.” “It isn’t a perfect place. It feels rugged and unrefined. There’s a lack of trees and wildlife,” Efron says. But despite the country’s flaws, he can’t help falling in love with the place that so many hold dear. “There’s a charm to this place that had me falling in love with it.” His main question when visiting the islands was: is Malta worth visiting? The answer: yes, absolutely. But more importantly, it’s worth protecting. “So foreigners and locals alike can continue experiencing that charm.” Have you seen Dylan Efron’s vlog about Malta yet?