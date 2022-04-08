Malta Stands In Solidarity With Israeli People, Ian Borg Says After Palestinian Attacker Kills Three At Bar

Two people were killed and a third died on Friday, sparking a massive manhunt for the assailant involving over 1,000 members of the Israeli police, army special forces and the Shin Bet intelligence service.

On Thursday night, 28-year-old Raad Hazem from Jenin in the occupied West Bank, opened fire on a bar in Dizengoff Street, a busy street in the heart of Tel Aviv, before escaping.

“Another horrific terrorist attack in Israel has shattered the lives of innocent citizens in Tel Aviv,” Borg said. “Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Malta condemns these attacks and stands in solidarity with the Israeli people.”

Malta’s new Foreign Minister Ian Borg has condemned the recent deadly attack on a bar in Tel Aviv and said the nation stands in solidarity with the people of Israel.

Hazem was eventually found hiding near a mosque in the port of Jaffa and was killed in a shootout.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett pledged to give security forces free reign to deal with threats.

“There are not and will not be limits for this war. We are granting full freedom of action to the army, the Shin Bet and all security forces in order to defeat the terror,” he said.

“Every murderer knows we will find them, everyone who helps a terrorist should know that they will pay a heavy price.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the attack, warning that “the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians only leads to a further deterioration of the situation.”

However, the Palestinian group Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, described the attack a “heroic operation”, vowing that “resistance” against Israel “is continuing and escalating” but not taking credit for the attack.

Malta has traditionally been a strong advocate of a two-state solution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Borg’s predecessor Evarist Bartolo warning last year that “there will be no peace and justice until the Palestinians have their sovereign state and Israel and the Palestinians recognise each other’s right to live in security and peace”.

