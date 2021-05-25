Malta’s Ambassadors To Israel And Palestine Will Be Taking Questions From The Public This Thursday
If you’ve been following the recent Israel-Palestine conflict and you’re interested in the intricacies of the situation, you’re probably going to want to attend this webinar on Thursday evening.
Israel’s ambassador to Malta Eyal Sela and his Palestinian counterpart Fadi Hanania will be asked to share their views on the conflict and discuss their views for peace.
Each ambassador will be given ten minutes to outline their thoughts, after which the floor will be opened to 20 minutes of questions from the public.
They won’t be debating or interacting with each other in any way; Hanania will go first and Sela will follow.
The webinar is being organised by the University of Malta International Relations Alumni Association and will be moderated by international relations lecturer Valentina Cassar.
It is set to start at 7pm and people will be able to follow it through this Zoom link or follow it on Facebook.
The recent conflict claimed the lives of 248 people in the Palestinian territory of Gaza, including 66 children, and 13 people in Israel, including two children.
The two sides agreed to a ceasefire on Friday, which appears to be holding so far.