Malta’s Foreign Minister Shares Message Of Thanks He Received From Ukraine For Condemning Russian Assault
Malta’s Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo said that his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba personally thanked him after Malta publicly condemned Russia’s invasion of his country.
Bartolo said he was in touch with Kuleba earlier this morning after the Ukrainian minister warned Russia has launched a “full-scale invasion” of the country.
“Dear Dmytro, thinking of you in this very difficult moment,” Bartolo told the Ukrainian minister. “As a small country, we cannot accept a world where might is right.”
He said Kuleba personally thanked him through the following message: “Thank you, my friend. Thank you, Evarist.”
In recent hours, Kuleba warned that Russian president Vladimir Putin has launched “a full-scale invasion” of Ukraine” and that peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes.
“This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now,” he said.
He urged the world to impose “devastating” sanctions on Russia, including related to the SWIFT banking system, to “fully isolate Russia by all means, in all formats”, and to provide Ukraine with weapons, financial assistance and humanitarian assistance.
Putin’s move has been condemned internationally, with the likes of US President Joe Biden and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola pledging the Kremlin “will be held accountable” and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning Putin has “chosen a path of bloodshed”.