Malta’s Foreign Minister Shares Message Of Thanks He Received From Ukraine For Condemning Russian Assault

Malta’s Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo said that his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba personally thanked him after Malta publicly condemned Russia’s invasion of his country.

Bartolo said he was in touch with Kuleba earlier this morning after the Ukrainian minister warned Russia has launched a “full-scale invasion” of the country.

“Dear Dmytro, thinking of you in this very difficult moment,” Bartolo told the Ukrainian minister. “As a small country, we cannot accept a world where might is right.”

He said Kuleba personally thanked him through the following message: “Thank you, my friend. Thank you, Evarist.”