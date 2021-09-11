Maltese MEP Cyrus Engerer Appointed Socialists And Democrats’ Negotiator On Fundamental Rights In The EU

Labour Maltese Member of the European Parliament Cyrus Engerer has been appointed as the Socialists and Democrats’ (S&D) negotiator on the situation of fundamental rights across the European union.

This is the sixth report Engerer has been asked to negotiate on behalf of the Socialists and Democrats during the first 9 months of his mandate.

Engerer has made a name for himself within the European Parliament when it comes to discussions regarding Fundamental Rights in the European Union.

Earlier this year he became the European Parliaments leading rapporteur on a historic resolution, which gravely condemned the actions of the Hungarian Government against its own LGBTIQ citizens.

He called for the European Commission to freeze funding to Hungary until the Orban Government rectifies the situation.