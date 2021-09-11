Maltese MEP Cyrus Engerer Appointed Socialists And Democrats’ Negotiator On Fundamental Rights In The EU
Labour Maltese Member of the European Parliament Cyrus Engerer has been appointed as the Socialists and Democrats’ (S&D) negotiator on the situation of fundamental rights across the European union.
This is the sixth report Engerer has been asked to negotiate on behalf of the Socialists and Democrats during the first 9 months of his mandate.
Engerer has made a name for himself within the European Parliament when it comes to discussions regarding Fundamental Rights in the European Union.
Earlier this year he became the European Parliaments leading rapporteur on a historic resolution, which gravely condemned the actions of the Hungarian Government against its own LGBTIQ citizens.
He called for the European Commission to freeze funding to Hungary until the Orban Government rectifies the situation.
He was also appointed S&D negotiator on a resolution condemning LGBT-free zones in Poland and Hungary, and declared the European Union as an “LGBTIQ Freedom zone”. This was a direct rebuttal to the rise of homophobia within the region and across the EU.
“Fundamental rights are the cornerstone of our democracy,” Engerer said. “The Charter protects our freedoms – the freedom to be, the freedom to speak and the freedom to love.”
“I am honoured to have been appointed as negotiator for the largest political group on the left of the spectrum in the European Parliament on this report as it will give me the opportunity to highlight some very important issues for all Europeans, including those faced by Maltese Citizens.”
Engerer’s work on European values, fundamental rights, the protection of journalists and the rule of law has been notable in such a short span of time.
What do you think of Engerer’s achievements in the EU?