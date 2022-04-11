د . إAEDSRر . س

Expanse Studios Is Unveiling New Games At ICE London 2022

One of the world’s rising stars in gaming will be showcasing its latest games and developments plans at the annual ICE conference in London. 

You can find Expanse Studios showing off all of the exciting things they have in the pipelines between the 12th and 14th April at booth S5-332. 

Being away for two years, ICE London is back with a bang. Working hand in hand with Expase Studios, ICE is helping to shed some light on the exciting titles that are yet to come. 

Curious to learn more about Expanse Studios’ portfolio? Head on over to their booth and take a look at all of the latest slot game releases, any future plans they have in the works, and the H2 2022 operational results. 

If you want to expand your customer base and incorporate user-friendly innovative games into your portfolio – shoot Expanse Studios an email at [email protected] or head on over to their website

Tag someone who should check them out!

Expanse Games is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2B/712/2019. Play responsibly. For help, visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over the age of 18.

