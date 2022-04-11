Expanse Studios Is Unveiling New Games At ICE London 2022

One of the world’s rising stars in gaming will be showcasing its latest games and developments plans at the annual ICE conference in London.

You can find Expanse Studios showing off all of the exciting things they have in the pipelines between the 12th and 14th April at booth S5-332.

Being away for two years, ICE London is back with a bang. Working hand in hand with Expase Studios, ICE is helping to shed some light on the exciting titles that are yet to come.