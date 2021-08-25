OnlyFans Suspends Ban On Sexually Explicit Material: ‘We Stand For Inclusion’
OnlyFans has confirmed it has suspended a planned policy change that would have blocked sexually explicit photos and videos as of October.
“We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change,” OnlyFans tweeted today.
“OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”
The social media platform said it would be sending official communications to creators “shortly”.
OnlyFans issued a tweet days after announcing it had been forced to ban sexually explicit content due to suggestions that payment providers could refuse to help transfer funds to users who uploaded pornographic content.
OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely said the decision was due to “unfair” treatment by banks who would “cite reputational risk and refuse our business”.
However, it seems the social media platform has managed to reach some kind of agreement.