People In These 5 European Countries Perceive More Corruption Than Maltese Do

Despite ever-present complaints over blatant corruption in Malta, the corruption perception index by Transparency International shows that Malta is actually doing better than others in Europe. Ranking 52nd in the index, the islands share its place with neighbouring country Italy.

The index rates countries based on their perceived corruption on a scale from 0 to 100, with 0 being highly corrupt and 100 being very clean.

With a score of 53 out of 100, Malta sits above the average global score of 43. As two-third of all countries rank below 50, Malta does better than average.

Still, having dropped four places since 2020, Malta reached an “all-time low” in the corruption perceptions index. And compared to the rest of Europe, we rank lower than the average of 66 out of 100 points.

But that doesn’t make Malta the worst performing European nation. Fellow Mediterranean countries Greece and Croatia respectively rank 59th and 63th, and Slovakia sits in between at the 60th place.

Bulgaria and Romania also dangle lower than Malta, as they share the 69th place with just 44 out of 100 points.

The best countries were Denmark and New Zealand with a score of 88, followed by Finland, Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland who scored 85 points. The most corrupt countries are South Sudan and Somalia with 12 points each, Syria with 14 points and Yemen and Venezuela with just 15 points.