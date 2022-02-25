PN Lights Offices Blue And Yellow For Ukraine As Bernard Grech Says Malta ‘Can’t Be Neutral’

The Nationalist Party lit up its offices in Ukraine’s flag colours last night to express its solidarity after the country was invaded by Russian forces.

“Ukraine, we stand with you,” the PN said.

Several global landmarks, from the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to 10 Downing Street in London and the Colosseum in Rome, lit up in yellow and blue last night as Russian forces stormed through Ukraine, seizing control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.