PN Lights Offices Blue And Yellow For Ukraine As Bernard Grech Says Malta ‘Can’t Be Neutral’

The Nationalist Party lit up its offices in Ukraine’s flag colours last night to express its solidarity after the country was invaded by Russian forces.

“Ukraine, we stand with you,” the PN said.

Several global landmarks, from the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to 10 Downing Street in London and the Colosseum in Rome, lit up in yellow and blue last night as Russian forces stormed through Ukraine, seizing control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

In a speech, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine and said that Malta cannot remain insensitive and neutral in this issue. 

At least 137 Ukrainian citizens are believed dead after the first day of Russian military activity in Ukraine, with hundreds more believed to be injured.

European leaders, including Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela, met late last night for an extraordinary meeting to determine “severe” sanctions in the face of Russian aggression.

The sanctions will target the country’s energy, financial and transport sectors, with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen saying sanctions “will have maximum impact on the Russian economy and the political elite”.

