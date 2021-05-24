PN Calls For End To Belarus ‘Dictatorial Regime’ In Strong Statement After Journalist Flight ‘Hijack’ 

The Nationalist Party has urged the international community to take steps to ensure the end of the “dictatorship” in Belarus, following its shocking diversion of a flight to arrest a critical journalist.

In a statement, the PN described Belarus’ action as an attack on “freedom of expression” by a “dictatorial regime”.

“This has set an ugly precedent which will directly threaten the airline industry unless it’s countered by action from the democratic world,” the statement, signed by MP Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici and international secretary Roselyn Borg Knight reads.

“This blatant abuse to attack free expression and the free press should not only be condemned, but followed up by adequate measures to ensure it never repeats itself.”

“The PN condemns this incident but above all hopes that steps taken by the civilized world result in democracy reigning in Belarus and an end to the present dictatorship.”

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko has ruled the country since 1994 and has often been described as “Europe’s last dictator”.