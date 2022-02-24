Robert Abela Appeals For Russia-Ukraine Diplomacy As Bernard Grech Calls For Sanctions  

“I will continue expressing my support to and solidarity with Ukraine while condemning any aggression and threats to its territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he said.

Describing the current scenes in Ukraine as “heartbreaking”, Abela said Malta will continue pushing for a diplomatic solution to the crisis at a European Council meeting later today.

Malta’s two political leaders have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Prime Minister Robert Abela appealing for diplomatic solutions and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech stressing the need for EU sanctions on Russia.

“I believe that Malta should wholly support EU attempts for a coordinated response through economic sanctions and I believe the people of Malta and Europe should be kept constantly updated about the efficacy of these sanctions.”

Grech also appealed for coordination at an EU level to mitigate the impact the invasion could have on the livelihoods of its people.

“This is a very sad and delicate moment which threatens European and global stability. Malta should show solidarity with the people of Ukraine and, while safeguarding our neutrality, send a message that actions which endanger the integrity and sovereignty of a nation are unacceptable,” he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said EU leaders will be presented with “a package of massive and targeted sanctions” against Russia for approval.

“With this package, we will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to key technologies and markets. We will weaken Russia’s economic base and its capacity to modernise,” she said.

“In addition, we will freeze Russian assets in the EU and stop the access of Russian banks to the European financial market. Like with the first package of sanctions, we are closely aligned with partners and allies. These sanctions are designed to take a heavy toll on the Kremlin’s interests and on their ability to finance the war.”

The UK has also pledged to bring forward an unprecedented and coordinated sanctions package against Russia. Sanctions are set to start today while more will be announced in waves in the coming days.

How do you thnk Malta should respond to the Ukraine crisis?