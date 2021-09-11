Rosianne Cutajar Given Last Chance To Appear In Front Of Council Of Europe Following Breach Of Code Of Conduct

Cutajar has been under investigation by the council since April, as the Committee on Rules of Procedure, Immunities and Institutional Affairs was looking into the MP’s behaviour during a debate regarding the report on Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder and the rule of law in Malta.

The committee has given Cutajar a warning and stated that she will be given her last opportunity to appear at the forthcoming meeting at the end of the month in Strasbourg, after having failed to appear before it when requested to.

Having allegedly breached the code of conduct of the European Council’s parliamentary assembly (PACE), Maltese Labour MP Rosianna Cutajar has been given the final chance to appear in front of a Council of Europe committee.

Cutajar had spoken out against the Council’s rapporteur on the Caruana Galizia assassination, Dutch Pieter Omtzigt, and his report about the report about the assassination. He reported she had failed to declare a conflict of interest regarding her relationship with Yorgen Fenech.

Cutajar is understood to have enjoyed a close relationship with the alleged mastermind in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination Yorgen Fench. Earlier this year, she was revealed to have brokered a property deal involving Fenech over which she was removed from Robert Abela’s cabinet.

Omtzigt said that Cutajar “should have made a declaration about this potential conflict of interest, or better yet to have resolved the conflict of interest before attending the debate”.

The committee “noted that she had not responded to the committee’s invitation to be heard, and in application of the procedure, decided to invite her for the second and last time to be heard at a next meeting.”

Cutajar has not yet confirmed whether she will be appearing in front of the committee or not.

